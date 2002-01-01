IT Anbieter finden

AC - Consulting Alfred Chmelik GmbH

Hanggasse 4, 2100 Leobendorf
Telefon: 02262/68597
Fax: +43 2262 68 597 510
Email: a.chmelik(at)ac-consulting.at
Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0 0 1.7 5 Ja
2003 0 0 0 6 Ja
2004 0.71 0.13 0.84 8 Nein
2008 0.95 0.15 1.1 7 Ja
2009 0 0 0 6 Nein
2010 0 0 0.9 6 Ja
2011 0 0 0.9 6 Ja
2012 0 0 0.9 6 Ja
2013 0 0 0.67 5 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Branchen

  • Bau
  • Software
  • Papier
  • Maschinenbau
  • Luftfahrt
  • Logistik
  • Konsumgüter
  • Industrie
  • Immobilien
  • Handel
  • Government
  • Gewerbe
  • Finanzdienstleistungen
  • Fahrzeuge
  • Energie
  • Eisen/Stahl
  • EDV
  • Bekleidung
  • Tourismus

Produkte

  • - Application Service Providing
  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Programmierung
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
  • - User Helpdesk-Systeme und Hotlines

