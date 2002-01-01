AC - Consulting Alfred Chmelik GmbH
|
|
Info
Software
Kontakte
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0
|0
|1.7
|5
|Ja
|2003
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ja
|2004
|0.71
|0.13
|0.84
|8
|Nein
|2008
|0.95
|0.15
|1.1
|7
|Ja
|2009
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Nein
|2010
|0
|0
|0.9
|6
|Ja
|2011
|0
|0
|0.9
|6
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|0.9
|6
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|0.67
|5
|Ja
Branchen
- Bau
- Software
- Papier
- Maschinenbau
- Luftfahrt
- Logistik
- Konsumgüter
- Industrie
- Immobilien
- Handel
- Government
- Gewerbe
- Finanzdienstleistungen
- Fahrzeuge
- Energie
- Eisen/Stahl
- EDV
- Bekleidung
- Tourismus
Produkte
- - Application Service Providing
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Programmierung
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
- - User Helpdesk-Systeme und Hotlines